Weekend storm can bring power cuts to northwestern Europe as Theta churns in the eastern Atlantic
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 13, 2020 9:50 AM
Catch the peak of the Leonid meteor shower on the night of Nov. 16-17. Shooting stars kick off the beginning of the new week with no moon to spoil the show.
After several areas of low pressure brought rain and a gusty wind to northwestern Europe during the past week, a stronger storm can produce heavy rain and locally damaging wind gusts over the weekend.
An area of low pressure approaching from the North Atlantic will strengthen while passing just to the northwest of Great Britain. This storm will bring with it rounds of rain and gusty winds over the weekend across Ireland and the United Kingdom into continental northwestern Europe.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards said, "Despite the potential for this storm not to be a named windstorm, it can still bring widespread impacts in terms of heavy rain and strong winds."
Rain and wind will first increase across Great Britain and northwestern France on Saturday as the storm approaches. Bouts of rain and wind will then continue through the day on Sunday.
This storm can bring widespread wind gusts of 40-50 mph (65-97 km/h) across Ireland, United Kingdom, northern France and coastal portions of the Low Countries.
There can be two periods with the strongest winds - one on Saturday afternoon across Great Britain and a second on Sunday afternoon across much of northwestern Europe.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 70 mph (113 km/h) is possible and will be the most likely along the western coasts of Great Britain and coastal portions of northern France.
Winds of this magnitude are most likely to cause isolated power cuts and down tree branches. Travel delays are also possible with slow-downs through the air and along rail lines.
Richards added, "There will also be rounds of rain across much of northwestern Europe."
Widespread rain amounts of 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) are expected across western Ireland, parts of Scotland, Wales, western and southern England and northwestern France. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mm (4 inches) is anticipated where the heaviest rain falls.
While flooding is not expected to be a major concern, there can be ponding on roadways and minor flooding in low-lying areas.
With the storm tracking generally toward Scandinavia and a cold front moving into western Europe, rain and wind will lessen farther to the east across central and eastern Europe. As a result, areas from Germany and Poland into the Balkans will have largely dry weather through the weekend.
Also through the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters will be watching Theta, a subtropical storm which sprang to life late early this week.
Theta can gradually lose wind intensity before bringing widespread impacts to western Europe, but moisture from the storm can enhance rainfall during the first half of week as a cold front pushes into western Europe.
Should Theta remain stronger than currently anticipated, it could bring with it a brief period of downpours and gusty winds.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.