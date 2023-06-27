Weather, air traffic controller shortage spur flight delays, cancellations

Lingering storms in the Northeast caused significant travel delays into Tuesday.

Copied

AccuWeather is expecting more than 700 cancelled flights amid stormy weather in major U.S. cities this June 27.

June 27 (UPI) -- Bad weather, holiday travelers and a shortage of air traffic controllers in the hectic New York metro area are contributing to a rash of flight delays and cancellations along the East Coast, officials said Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said fewer available air traffic controllers have forced carriers to downsize their flight offerings ahead of the July 4 holiday. But summer storms on Monday compounded the problem at eastern airports.

Data from FlightAware showed that on Tuesday morning, around 1,240 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed and another 828 were canceled. That’s still a major decrease from Monday’s chaos, when airliners were forced to cancel or delay more than 8,000 U.S. flights, with the Northeast experiencing the bulk of the disruptions.

Lingering storms in the Northeast caused significant delays.

Newark Liberty International Airport, which services New York City, saw 22% of its flights canceled Tuesday. LaGuardia Airport added to New York's traveling misery with 12% of its flights canceled. John F. Kennedy International Airport saw 12% of incoming flights delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

Clouds move in over the Statue of Liberty on June 26, 2023 in New York City. Severe thunderstorms moved through the tri-state area Monday evening bringing damaging winds, rain, flooding and even tornado warnings. Storms caused numerous flight cancellations, and hundreds more delays, at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports on Monday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"In addition to the bad weather problems, we're in the peak of the vacation season and we're approaching July 4, so all these flights are booked close to or are completely full. So there's very little slack in terms of empty seats to accommodate people," said Aviation Analyst Henry Harteveldt.

Carriers at Boston's Logan International Airport reported 70 delays and 70 cancellations, creating more East Coast headaches.

With a busy travel week ahead, travel expert Melanie Fish speaks on travel insurance and price drops on certain destinations around the upcoming holiday.

Officials with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said delays and cancellations caused by inclement weather on Sunday and Monday had left people stranded for at least a day until seats were available.