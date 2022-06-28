Top picks on homeware and outdoor furniture from Wayfair's July 4th sale
Published Jun. 28, 2022 3:14 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 28, 2022 3:19 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Wayfair has just announced plans to slash some of its most popular products in the homeware and outdoor furniture category, just in time to make upgrades to your furniture and entertaining spaces for summer.
Whether you're looking to upgrade the bed in your guest room, need a more trendy coffee table, or want a larger dining set for your patio space, we've had a search through Wayfair's sale and pulled out our favorite bargains.
To see what else is included in the Wayfair July 4th Sale, click here
Anjae Round 4 - Person 31.25'' Long Dining Set with Umbrella
$209.99, was
$499.99 (58% Off)
Buy it here
Cotswald Polyethylene (PE) Wicker 5 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
$659.99, was
$989.99 (33% Off)
Buy it here
Abdiel Upholstered 3 Piece Bedroom Set
Wayfair
$209.99, was
$229.99 (9% Off)
Buy it here
Farnhill 8 Drawer 55.12'' W Double Dresser
Wayfair
$309.99
Buy it here
Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Wayfair
$194.82, was
$233.82 (17% Off)
Buy it here
Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table with Storage
Wayfair
$195.99, was
$259.99 (25% Off)
Buy it here
Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 54"
Wayfair
$119.99, was
$304.99 (61% Off)
Buy it here
Northside 4 Legs Coffee Table
Wayfair
$439.99, was
$750.00 (41% Off)
Buy it here
Canterbury 27'' Tall End Table with Storage
Wayfair
$135.99, was
$259.00 (47% Off)
Buy it here
Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
Wayfair
$199.99, was
$465.00 (57% Off)
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Top picks on homeware and outdoor furniture from Wayfair's July 4th sale
Published Jun. 28, 2022 3:14 PM EDT | Updated Jun. 28, 2022 3:19 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Wayfair has just announced plans to slash some of its most popular products in the homeware and outdoor furniture category, just in time to make upgrades to your furniture and entertaining spaces for summer.
Whether you're looking to upgrade the bed in your guest room, need a more trendy coffee table, or want a larger dining set for your patio space, we've had a search through Wayfair's sale and pulled out our favorite bargains.
To see what else is included in the Wayfair July 4th Sale, click here
Anjae Round 4 - Person 31.25'' Long Dining Set with Umbrella
Anjae Round 4 - Person 31.25'' Long Dining Set with Umbrella
$209.99, was
$499.99(58% Off)
Buy it here
Cotswald Polyethylene (PE) Wicker 5 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Cotswald Polyethylene (PE) Wicker 5 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
$659.99, was
$989.99(33% Off)
Buy it here
Abdiel Upholstered 3 Piece Bedroom Set
Abdiel Upholstered 3 Piece Bedroom Set
$209.99, was
$229.99(9% Off)
Buy it here
Farnhill 8 Drawer 55.12'' W Double Dresser
Farnhill 8 Drawer 55.12'' W Double Dresser
$309.99
Buy it here
Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
$194.82, was
$233.82(17% Off)
Buy it here
Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table with Storage
Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table with Storage
$195.99, was
$259.99(25% Off)
Buy it here
Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 54"
Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 54"
$119.99, was
$304.99(61% Off)
Buy it here
Northside 4 Legs Coffee Table
Northside 4 Legs Coffee Table
$439.99, was
$750.00(41% Off)
Buy it here
Canterbury 27'' Tall End Table with Storage
Canterbury 27'' Tall End Table with Storage
$135.99, was
$259.00(47% Off)
Buy it here
Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
$199.99, was
$465.00(57% Off)
Buy it hereReport a Typo