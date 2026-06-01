Washington paper facility implosion death toll confirmed 11

A 900,000-gallon tank containing a chemical used in the production of paper called white liquor imploded early Tuesday at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, Wash.

Copied

An implosion at a Washington State paper facility killed 11 people and injured several others. (Photo Credit: Longview Fire Department/Facebook)

May 31 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified 11 people killed in an implosion at a paper manufacturing facility in Washington last week.

The Longview Fire Department said Saturday that officials recovered one final body from the sight of the incident, bringing the death toll to 11.

The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office identified those killed as: Gilbert Bernal, 52; Tyler Covington, 29; Brad Covington, 27; Robert Wilson, 48; Dale Miller, 54; Jared Ammons, 35; Braydon Finkas, 38; Clinton "CJ" Doran, 26; John Forsberg, 51; Norman Barlow, 58; and Dillon Miller.

"I hope today will give the families so affected by this incident the closure needed to begin the long process of healing," Longview Fire Chief Brand Hannig said.

A 900,000-gallon tank containing a chemical used in the production of paper called white liquor imploded early Tuesday at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview, Wash. White liquor is a water solution of sodium sulfide and sodium hydroxide.

The officials said 10 people injured in the incident were transported to area hospitals, including one person who died -- Miller. Of the nine injured, eight were employees of the plant and one was a firefighter who has since been released.