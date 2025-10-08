Virginia Zoo announces birth of three Asian small-clawed otter pups

Birth of three Asian small-clawed otter pups at the Virginia Zoo. (Photo Credit: @virginiazoo | Instagram)

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Virginia Zoo announced the birth of three Asian small-clawed otter pups, the first of their species to ever be born at the facility.

The zoo said mom Elbe and dad Jilin came to the zoo in 2024 as part of a breeding plan under the Asian Small-clawed Otter Species Survival Plan.

The three male pups were born Aug. 25, the zoo said.

"The first 30 days of otter pup development are crucial, therefore with the exception of an initial vet exam to get weights, listen to their hearts and sex the pups, animal care staff have stayed hands-off to provide the otter family uninterrupted time to bond," the zoo said on social media.

Officials wrote Elbe and Jilin have proven to be "excellent and attentive parents to their first litter as a pair."

"The two are keeping busy tending to the pups and each other during this joyous transition," the post said. "Male Asian small-clawed otters are involved in the rearing process, and Jilin has been taking great care of Elbe and the pups."