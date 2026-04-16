US officials seize 50,000 dried shark fins

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) this week announced the seizure of some 50,000 dried shark fins at U.S. ports, valued at more than $1 million.

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A photo shows dried shark fins seized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Louisville, Kentucky in October of 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service | Facebook)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) this week announced the seizure of some 50,000 dried shark fins at U.S. ports, valued at more than $1 million, as part of Operation Thunder.

The investigation began when inspectors in Anchorage, Alaska, discovered the first shipment of shark fins. That investigation led to the interception of further shipments passing through facilities in Anchorage; Louisville, Ky.; and Cincinnati, Ohio; while en route from Mexico to Hong Kong.

In October 2025, around 50,000 shark fins were seized across 20 separate shipments moving through U.S. ports. The fins weighed a total of more than 1,600 pounds, and were valued at more than $1 million.

The fins were "predominately" from silky sharks and bigeye thresher sharks, which are both protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The shipments were all disguised as car parts, pointing to a "larger trafficking network."

"Information concerning these violations has been shared with our international partners to support appropriate enforcement actions, including any measures they deem necessary under their respective authorities," FWS said.

The agency said Operation Thunder is a global effort to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

Reporting by TMX