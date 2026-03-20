U.S. Coast Guard searches for man swept away offshore in Puerto Rico

23-year-old Samuel Cruz was visiting from New York when he attempted to rescue another person from the water off the Condado Beach area in San Juan, and was swept away.

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A photo shows U.S. Coast Guard air and surface assets searching for a missing person in the water off the Condado Beach area in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 19, 2026. A 23-year-old man remains missing after attempting to rescue another person in the water, according to the USCG. (Photo Credit: USCG courtesy photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard continued its search for a missing New York man off the coast of Puerto Rico on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, 23-year-old Samuel Cruz was visiting from New York when he attempted to rescue another person from the water off the Condado Beach area in San Juan, and was swept away.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 operator at around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday reporting two women in distress off Condado Beach. The reporting party said one good Samaritan entered the water in an attempt to rescue one of two women in distress, but a second good Samaritan, Cruz, was swept away by a wave and currents. A third good Samaritan ultimately rescued the second woman.

The Coast Guard issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to alert boaters in the area to be on the lookout. Search efforts by boat and helicopter overnight were unsuccessful.

The Coast Guard said both surface and air assets resumed the search Thursday morning.

Reporting by TMX