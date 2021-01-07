Two southern snowfalls before any big storms hit the Northeast
Updated Jan. 7, 2021 4:52 PM EST
The last time the U.S. Capitol was attacked and damaged was in 1814. On Aug. 25, British soldiers set fire to the buildings in the Capitol area. As in the first battle, the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, seemed to catch the defenders off-guard. The late David Ludlum's 1970 book, Early American Tornadoes 1586 to 1870, tells the story, and I quote:
"The city of Washington underwent a double ordeal 25 August 1814 when man and nature combined to deal the Nation's Capital the greatest disasters in it has ever experienced. While the public buildings were in flames from the British torch, a tornado smashed through the area doing major structural damage in the residential section. More British soldiers were killed and wounded by this stroke of nature than from all the firearms the American troops had mustered in the ineffective defense of the city.
Following the Battle of Bladensburg on 24 August to the northeast of the city, the British troops moved into the capital without organized opposition. Next morning, the 25th, they set fire to the Capitol, the White House, most public office buildings, and several residences. This was in retaliation for the American burning during a previous summer of the public buildings at York (now Toronto), the capital of Upper Canada (now Ontario).
While the conflagration raged along Pennsylvania Avenue, the skies darkened to the westward and soon the city was enveloped by a severe storm of wind and rain. That this was a true tornado and not a local whirlwind caused by the convection of rising heat from the fires was attested by the presence of tornadoes to the northwestward of the city on the same day."
Back to 2021:
In the weather department, more storm-free weather seems to be on the way for the Northeast through this weekend and into next week. The visible satellite picture suggests that the clearing that took place across parts of the Northeast for today will not be permanent. The clearing occurred in response to a continued north-northeasterly flow of dry air from Central and the eastern New England. Much of the Midwest has been under a deck of low clouds with ice fog. Weather enthusiasts tweeted some beautiful pictures showing rime ice.
The satellite radar composite shows a patch of precipitation in Montana in the larger area from Missouri to the central Gulf Coast. The storm causing that precipitation is expected to cause heavy snow in the higher train at Western North Carolina and North West South Carolina. Accuweather.com has been covering the situation in other stories and will continue to follow this important event in the next couple days.
This map for Friday afternoon shows a low pressure area just off the Carolina coast. It will be moving east rather than Northeast, and the high-pressure area nearly stationary over Minnesota maintain chill in the Northeast. The next map, or Saturday afternoon, shows the storm moving well out to sea, but a new low pressure area is forming in New Mexico.
On Sunday, the GFS predict snow from Eastern New Mexico across north Texas, while the Midwest and Northeast look dry and chilly. It looks like another frontal system is moving southeastward across south central Canada. The next map for Monday shows that front moving through the Great Lakes with snow showers.
The map above for next Tuesday suggest that a small portion of the southern low pressure area will break away and move northeast with some light snow or flurries from West Virginia into western Pennsylvania. Looking beyond the early part of next week, it appears this is very cold air will move into the Northeast later in the week or during the weekend. As for snow, this map shows the GFS prediction of total snowfall between now and Jan. 23.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Two southern snowfalls before any big storms hit the Northeast
Updated Jan. 7, 2021 4:52 PM EST
The last time the U.S. Capitol was attacked and damaged was in 1814. On Aug. 25, British soldiers set fire to the buildings in the Capitol area. As in the first battle, the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, seemed to catch the defenders off-guard. The late David Ludlum's 1970 book, Early American Tornadoes 1586 to 1870, tells the story, and I quote:
"The city of Washington underwent a double ordeal 25 August 1814 when man and nature combined to deal the Nation's Capital the greatest disasters in it has ever experienced. While the public buildings were in flames from the British torch, a tornado smashed through the area doing major structural damage in the residential section. More British soldiers were killed and wounded by this stroke of nature than from all the firearms the American troops had mustered in the ineffective defense of the city.
Following the Battle of Bladensburg on 24 August to the northeast of the city, the British troops moved into the capital without organized opposition. Next morning, the 25th, they set fire to the Capitol, the White House, most public office buildings, and several residences. This was in retaliation for the American burning during a previous summer of the public buildings at York (now Toronto), the capital of Upper Canada (now Ontario).
While the conflagration raged along Pennsylvania Avenue, the skies darkened to the westward and soon the city was enveloped by a severe storm of wind and rain. That this was a true tornado and not a local whirlwind caused by the convection of rising heat from the fires was attested by the presence of tornadoes to the northwestward of the city on the same day."
Back to 2021:
In the weather department, more storm-free weather seems to be on the way for the Northeast through this weekend and into next week. The visible satellite picture suggests that the clearing that took place across parts of the Northeast for today will not be permanent. The clearing occurred in response to a continued north-northeasterly flow of dry air from Central and the eastern New England. Much of the Midwest has been under a deck of low clouds with ice fog. Weather enthusiasts tweeted some beautiful pictures showing rime ice.
The satellite radar composite shows a patch of precipitation in Montana in the larger area from Missouri to the central Gulf Coast. The storm causing that precipitation is expected to cause heavy snow in the higher train at Western North Carolina and North West South Carolina. Accuweather.com has been covering the situation in other stories and will continue to follow this important event in the next couple days.
This map for Friday afternoon shows a low pressure area just off the Carolina coast. It will be moving east rather than Northeast, and the high-pressure area nearly stationary over Minnesota maintain chill in the Northeast. The next map, or Saturday afternoon, shows the storm moving well out to sea, but a new low pressure area is forming in New Mexico.
On Sunday, the GFS predict snow from Eastern New Mexico across north Texas, while the Midwest and Northeast look dry and chilly. It looks like another frontal system is moving southeastward across south central Canada. The next map for Monday shows that front moving through the Great Lakes with snow showers.
The map above for next Tuesday suggest that a small portion of the southern low pressure area will break away and move northeast with some light snow or flurries from West Virginia into western Pennsylvania. Looking beyond the early part of next week, it appears this is very cold air will move into the Northeast later in the week or during the weekend. As for snow, this map shows the GFS prediction of total snowfall between now and Jan. 23.