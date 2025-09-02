Two adults drown in San Antonio flood waters

Cars were caught in floodwaters in parts of Texas over the weekend.

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Two adults believed to be homeless were killed overnight, drowning in floodwaters caused by heavy rain that hit San Antonio over the weekend, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters during a press conference that the bodies of a man and woman were found Monday near a creek.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but McManus described them as homeless and were believed to have been friends.

Flooding is a common natural disaster for San Antonio, according to the city. On Sunday, it was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms, prompting the National Weather Service to issue several flash flood warnings and flood advisories.

McManus said police were contacted Monday morning by a person who said their friends were missing, while expressing worry that they may have washed away overnight in the high-flood waters.

A second person who described themselves as a friend of the victims shortly after also contacted police, stating he had found a body near a creek.

"We went down, check it out and, yes, there was an individual down there," McManus said. "A female, an adult female who got caught up in the water."

Roughly 100 yards down the creek from where the woman's body was found, lay the body of the man, he said.

The investigation into their deaths is ongoing, McManus added.