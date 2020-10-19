Magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Alaska sparks tsunami warning

A powerful earthquake occurred just south of the Alaska Peninsula early Monday afternoon, local time, prompting tsunami warning for part of the coast.

The earthquake was initially rated a magnitude 7.4, but was upgraded to a magnitude 7.5 with a depth of 40.1 km (25 miles), according to the USGS. The epicenter was approximately 575 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

“Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the earthquake epicenter,” the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) said in a bulletin.

Tsunami warnings were issued for part of the Alaska coast but did not include Anchorage.

People near the coast should seek higher ground immediately.

"The first wave may not be the largest," the NTWC said. "Each wave may last 5 to 45 minutes as a wave encroaches and recedes."

Since the initial magnitude 7.5 earthquake, there have been at least six aftershocks in the area with a magnitude of at least 5.0, according to the USGS.

News of the Alaska quake comes just days after more than 1 million Americans took part in an annual event known as the Great ShakeOut. The Great Shakeout was held last Thursday and participants in the event ran through the steps experts advise taking in the event of a real quake.

The ShakeOut was first held in 2008 in California, according to the USGS. In the 12 years since launching, the ShakeOut has been practiced in many other states and around the world and is meant to encourage individuals, communities, schools and other organizations to review and update emergency preparedness plans and supplies and to secure your space in order to prevent damage and injuries.

With 45 states and territories in the United States at moderate to very high risk of earthquakes, according to the American Red Cross, preparation is one of the most important steps people can take to be ready for an unpredictable force of nature like an earthquake.

