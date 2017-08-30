Donate now to United Way to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Harvey's wrath shifts to Port Arthur as Houston begins recovery. Follow our live coverage.

    Rip Current Statement ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT ...

    Tropical Storm Irma to strengthen, track across Atlantic this week; Will it affect the US?

    By Faith Eherts, AccuWeather meteorologist
    August 30, 2017, 9:45:59 AM EDT

    While the Gulf Coast continues to deal with the devastating impacts of Harvey, emergency managers in the United States have another tropical threat to monitor by the name of Irma.

    Far across the Atlantic, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, an area of thunderstorms has developed enough circulation to gather tropical storm status and the name, Irma.

    "There is the potential to ramp up to a powerful hurricane in the coming days," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

    93L AVN 8/30

    Tropical Storm Irma swirls west of the Cabo Verde Islands early Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo/NOAA Satellite)


    Irma will take about a week for the system to make its trek westward across the Atlantic Ocean. Meteorologists will likely be tracking this storm through the middle of September.

    "All interests in the eastern Caribbean will need to monitor the progress of this evolving tropical cyclone, especially next week," Kottlowski said.

    "It is way too soon to say with certainty where and if this system will impact the U.S."

    During this time, plenty of atmospheric factors will come into play to determine its path.

    Possibilities range from a landfall on the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean to the Carolinas and the island nation of Bermuda - and everything in between.

    AccuWeather hurricane center
    10 photos that capture the utter devastation from Harvey
    How to help: Donate to assist Harvey victims reeling from the storm's catastrophic damage

    “On the current expected track, it will pass close to the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola around the middle of next week,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

    Conditions are favorable for tropical development throughout the central Atlantic, heightening the threat of significant strengthening as this system approaches the U.S.

    “At the very least, there will be an increase in surf in the northeastern Caribbean early next week,” Thompson said.

    Residents who live along the East Coast or have interests in the Caribbean Sea should take time to review emergency procedures and make sure they are prepared for extreme tropical conditions.

    >