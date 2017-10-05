Tropical Storm Nate forms in western Caribbean, will threaten US Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend

By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist October 05, 2017, 8:32:50 AM EDT



Tropical Depression 16 has strengthened to Tropical Storm Nate near the Atlantic coast of Nicaragua and will threaten part of the southern United States as a hurricane this weekend.

Since Nate will be moving inland over the U.S. this weekend, people may have little time to react and prepare for a tropical storm or hurricane.





"Nate will make landfall along the U.S. upper Gulf coast on Sunday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.

The U.S. Gulf coast areas from Florida to Alabama, Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana may be at risk for damaging winds, coastal flooding, rough surf and beach erosion this weekend and into early next week.

"In all likelihood, this storm will impact areas not severely impacted by Harvey or Irma. The extent of the damage will depend, of course, on the precise path and whether the storm intensifies beyond a Category 1 storm," AccuWeather Founder, President and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers said. "The most likely place for it to hit is the Florida Panhandle."





How serious the impacts are and exactly which areas are hardest hit by winds, waves and flooding will depend on the strength and track of the system.

"Since the system will be moving over very warm waters, we could quickly have a powerful hurricane on our hands," Kottlowski said.

A storm that reaches Category 1 status has the potential to reach Category 2 or 3 (major hurricane) status in a matter of hours.

The most likely area for rapid strengthening will be the stretch of water north of Honduras and east of Belize. Another area where the storm may quickly ramp up in intensity is over the south-central Gulf of Mexico.

People in the potential path may want to have a plan in order and gather necessities in case a strengthening hurricane takes aim at their community. People are encouraged to heed all evacuation orders as they are given.

"There is the potential for a tropical storm or hurricane to make landfall along the Gulf coast from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle this weekend," Kottlowski said.

People in Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, southeastern Mexico, the Cayman Islands, western Cuba and the United States' northern and eastern Gulf coast should keep up to date on the situation.

Even a weak tropical storm could bring torrential rainfall and flash flooding.





"In lieu of a major hurricane or flooding, beneficial rain may extend across the interior eastern U.S. next week, which could ease abnormally dry and building drought conditions in some locations," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun.

Areas from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Central America and the islands in the central and western Caribbean will experience rounds of showers and thunderstorms, due to a broad area of disturbed weather over the next couple of weeks.

AccuWeather is projecting a total of 17 tropical storms, which includes 11 hurricanes, through December 2017 in the Atlantic basin. The Atlantic basin inclused the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane season officially ends at the end of November.

Including Nate, there have been 14 tropical storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes thus far.

"To stay safe, we urge people to keep checking AccuWeather.com and the AccuWeather apps for the latest developments," Myers said.



