Tropical depression to unleash heavy rain, flooding across Bangladesh, northeastern India
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 21, 2020 9:46 AM
A tropical depression in the northern Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain to Bangladesh and northeastern India through the start of the weekend.
The well-marked low in the northern Bay of Bengal developed into a depression on Thursday according to India’s Meteorological Department. Conditions are such that the depression can strengthen into a deep depression before moving inland across Bangladesh on Friday.
Despite not moving inland until the end of the week, heavy rain began across southern Bangladesh on Thursday, and are expected to spread into much of northeastern India for Friday and Saturday.
AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster and Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls stated, “Regardless of the final intensity of the storm, there looks to be the threat of heavy rain and flooding in Bangladesh and northeastern India.”
As of Thursday afternoon, local time, 150-250 mm (6-10 inches) of rain had already fallen across southern Bangladesh.
Should the low form into a deep depression with the equivalent intensity of a tropical storm in the Atlantic and eastern Pacific oceans, an area of locally damaging wind gusts may unfold across a small area of coastline near the India and Bangladesh boarder. This could bring power outages to some communities and damage poorly built structures.
However, even as a deep depression, heavy rain and the threat of flooding would still be the main threats.
Nicholls says, “Rain totals by Saturday evening can reach 200-400 mm (about 8-16 inches) across large parts of the region, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 635 mm (25 inches) which will be the most likely across mountainous terrain.”
This can produce the threat of flooding across a large area. This is especially true in areas where waterways are still running high from heavy monsoon rains. Saturated soils may also lead to mudslides that can block roads and cut off remote areas.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall from coastal parts of northern Odisha into Bangladesh and across northeastern India in Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagland, Namipur, Tripura and Mizoram. Heavy rain may also reach into eastern parts of Bhutan.
While the heaviest rain may pass to the south and east of Kolkata, places like Dhaka, Chattogram and Guwahati will have the threat of flooding rainfall through the start of the weekend.
During early September, AccuWeather warned of tropical threats in the Bay of Bengal in the Asia Autumn forecast.
During early September, AccuWeather warned of tropical threats in the Bay of Bengal in the Asia Autumn forecast.