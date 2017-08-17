Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 forms near Caribbean as 2 other systems brew in Atlantic

By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist August 17, 2017, 11:44:13 AM EDT



Two of three budding tropical systems in the Atlantic will approach the Caribbean, Central America and the United States in the coming days.

Three batches of thunderstorms are moving westward across the tropical Atlantic within a swath of moisture at midweek.

From west to east, the systems have been dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone nine and 92L. The third system is likely to be 93L. Potential Tropical Cyclone nine has the greatest chance at becoming the Atlantic's next tropical depression and storm into Thursday night.





A designation is assigned between 90 and 99, when there is potential for the formation of a tropical depression or storm within several days. The "L" represents potential formation for the Atlantic Ocean.

Interests in the Caribbean and Central America should closely monitor the tropical Atlantic, particularly shipping, cruise and fishing ventures.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 to enter Caribbean Sea this weekend

Ninety-one L has now been dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone nine by the National Hurricane Center, since the system may soon be organized enough to become a tropical depression.

"Potential Tropical Cyclone nine may become a tropical depression or storm at any time now," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

The next name on the list of Atlantic tropical storms is Harvey.

Heavy, gusty thunderstorms will affect the Windward and southern Leeward Islands from Thursday night to Friday.





Enough rain can fall on the islands to cause flash flooding and mudslides. Wind gusts can be strong enough to cause minor property damage. Small craft should remain close by into Thursday evening and in port on Friday.

How much strengthening occurs will determine the intensity of rainfall, winds and seas. This system already has a circulation.

Inhibitive strong winds aloft are diminishing in the path of the potential tropical cyclone, which may allow the feature to strengthen.

Potential Tropical Cyclone nine could become a strong tropical storm or hurricane in the coming days.

The most likely path of this system is westward across the Caribbean due to strong steering winds this weekend. This is likely to bring the system to Central America by Monday.

92L may pass north of the Caribbean Sea next week

Steering winds are likely to guide the second area of disturbed weather farther north than Potential Tropical Cyclone nine.

"We project 92L to pass over or just north of the Leeward Islands this weekend," Kottlowski said.





Some dry air has become drawn into 92L, which could hinder its development for a time.

Like the Potential Tropical Cyclone nine, this feature also has a weak circulation.

"If 92L can overcome the dry air, it has a chance at becoming a depression or tropical storm this weekend," Kottlowski said.

A track just north of the islands of the northern Caribbean, especially the mountainous islands of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba, would favor development and strengthening, as opposed to a track right over the islands.

In addition to the mountains and dry air, strong winds aloft may work against rapid development.

At this time, 92L represents the greatest potential of all of the systems for approaching the U.S. or its coastal waters next week.

Following a wave of non-related thunderstorms this weekend, an uptick in thunderstorms from 92L could reach the northwestern Bahamas and South Florida by Tuesday.

System closest to Africa may remain at sea

The system farthest to the east, and likely to become 93L, will take a west-northwest path the next few days.

"However, a turn toward the northwest is likely this weekend," Kottlowski said.

"Ninety-three L may never be a threat to land in the western part of the Atlantic basin," Kottlowski said.

This system, which had a circulation immediately after departing the coast of Africa may become a tropical system this weekend and could strengthen significantly if it avoids dry air and strong westerly winds aloft next week.

Batch of thunderstorms to reach South Florida this weekend

An area of heavy thunderstorms that rolled through the British and United States Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Thursday will continue westward over Hispaniola, Cuba and the Bahamas into Friday.

This disturbance has no circulation.

While this area of disturbed weather is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression, it will spread drenching thunderstorms into South Florida on Friday night and Saturday.

The storms with heavy rainfall will follow a lull in downpours and mainly sunny conditions from Friday in the Sunshine State.

Real Atlantic hurricane season is just beginning

Additional batches of thunderstorms will continue to roll westward from Africa in the coming weeks.

The next six to eight weeks represent the heart of the hurricane season.

As the peak of the hurricane season approaches, on Sept. 10, the likelihood of tropical storm and hurricane formation will increase due to warm water, shrinking dry air and diminishing winds.

