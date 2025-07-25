Toothpaste spill shuts down North Carolina road

Toothpaste mixed with sawdust on a North Carolina road. (Photo Credit: Asheboro Police Department | Facebook)

July 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina road was temporarily closed so crews could clean up the minty-fresh mess of spilled toothpaste mixed with sawdust.

The Asheboro Police Department said on social media that the incident occurred Wednesday morning on Gold Hill Road, between Old Liberty Road and Giles Chapel Road.

"Spilled toothpaste mixed with sawdust may smell good, but it sure is slippery," the department said.

The roadway was reopened Wednesday afternoon.