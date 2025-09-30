Toddler dies in hot car in North Carolina, the 30th death this year

Deputies say a 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive in an unattended vehicle in Greensboro, North Carolina last Wednesday.

Copied

A 4-year-old girl died last Wednesday, Sept. 24, after being left in a car in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Shyheim Moore, the father, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse. His bond was set at $250,000. Preliminary findings have led police to believe the death was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

According to the nonprofit Kids and Car Safety, this marks at least the 30th hot car death involving a child in the U.S. this year and the second one in North Carolina. On average, around 40 children die in hot cars nationwide each year.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes.

Just over half of all hot car deaths occur when a caregiver unintentionally leaves a child in a vehicle. About one-in-four fatalities happen when a child gains access to a hot vehicle. Experts urge caregivers to keep vehicles locked when not in use and to take extra precautions to ensure no child is left behind.