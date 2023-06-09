Thousands in Philippines evacuated as Mayon volcano rumbles

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it documented over 600 rockfall events on the volcano as thousands leave their homes.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. More than 6,000 villagers forced to evacuate from near the Mayon volcano’s crater in northeastern Albay province.

(UPI) -- Filipino crews have evacuated thousands of villagers around the Mayon volcano since Friday as it began to erupt over the weekend.

The Albay Provincial Information Office said it was evacuating more than 6,000 people in the town of Camalig and other locations in advance.

Mayon volcano belches red-hot emissions down it's slope as seen from Legaspi, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Albay was placed under a state of calamity last week to allow more rapid disbursement of emergency funds in case a major eruption unfolds. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Mount Mayon spews lava during an eruption near Legazpi city in Albay province, south of Manila on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Charism Sayat/AFP via Getty Images)

"Immediate mandatory evacuation is ongoing today for barangays Sua, Tumpa, Quirangay, and Anoling," Albay's public information office said Friday.

"Camalig has been gathering the total number of population at risk, preparing to set up modular tents and starting to preposition essential goods before starting the main evacuation efforts."

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, or Phivolcs, said it documented 654 rockfall events and seven pyroclastic density currents on the volcano since June 1, as of Saturday night -- up from 200 as of Friday morning.

Officials said more than 18,000 people were being considered for evacuation into 115 evacuation centers.

Camalig public information officer Tim Florece called for residents to be proactive, as local police were being mobilized to maintain an orderly evacuation.

Volcano officials raised the alert level for the Mayon volcano to Level 3 after the summit dome collapsed this week.

Residents board a government vehicle as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga on June 9, 2023. (Photo by Charism Sayat/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents board a military truck as they evacuate their village due to an eruption threat from nearby Mayon volcano, in Daraga on June 9, 2023. Philippine scientists said that a "hazardous eruption" of a volcano in the archipelago could be days or weeks away, and urged the evacuation of nearby residents from their homes. (Photo by Charism Sayat/AFP via Getty Images)

A view of the Mayon volcano in July 2019 as seen from the Cagsawa Ruins, a Franciscan church destroyed on Feb. 1, 1814, by the strongest eruption recorded to date of the Mayon volcano that buried the town of Cagsawa and its surrounding areas under several hundred million cubic meters of tephra and lahar, killing an estimated 2,000 people. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The volcano has not had a steam-driven or phreatic eruption since January 2018. The Philippines is part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean in which most earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.