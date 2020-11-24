Thanksgiving to have cloud-stuffed skies but overall not too fowl in Northeast
Updated Nov. 24, 2020 10:37 AM
Feast things first:
Thanksgiving
Turkeys will thaw in the morning, then warm in the oven to a high near 190 in the afternoon. The kitchen will turn hot and humid, and if you bother the cook, be ready for a severe squall or a cold shoulder. During the late afternoon and early evening hours, the cold front of a knife will slice through the turkey and cause it to accumulate 1-2 inches on plates. Mashed potatoes will drift across one side while cranberry sauce creates slippery spots on the other. Please pass the gravy. A weight watch and indigestion warning has been issued for the entire area, with increasing stuffiness around the beltway. During the evening the turkey will diminish and taper off to leftovers and drop to a low of 34 in the refrigerator. Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, high pressure to eat sandwiches; flurries of leftovers can be expected both days with a 50% chance of scattered soup late each day. We expect a warming trend where soup develops. Maintain social distance and hope that item will not be on the menu next year!
With a high pressure along the East Coast, it was a clear and frosty morning in Central Pennsylvania. However, a large area of cloudiness and precipitation is spreading eastward from the middle of the country and that will affect the region as we start the long Thanksgiving weekend.
The picture above shows some high clouds and scattered across Pennsylvania, and if you look closely at the photograph above you can see some of those in the western sky.
The following maps show a sequence of weather events from Wednesday through the holiday weekend:
Wednesday will be a mild day in the East as a low pressure and cold front approach from the Mississippi and Ohio valleys. The GFS model suggests that the bulk of the rain with that system will come through the Middle Atlantic states and the interior of New England Wednesday night and early Thursday. The following map for Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. shows that the bulk of the rain is offshore.
However, the spacing between the isobars is not very tight, and that suggests that low cloudiness and perhaps fog may linger even after the rain has moved away. Note that the would-be snow/rain line (in between the southernmost blue dashed line and northernmost red dashed line) runs from northern Colorado to northern Minnesota, so it will be a milder-than-average Thanksgiving Day in the Northeast.
Looking ahead to Friday, it looks mild and dry in the Northeast. I don't know if anyone has thought about this, but as long as you have your mask and maintain social distance, it may be a good day to go shopping.
The GFS cloud cover forecast shows that much of the Northeast maybe under cloud cover with the best chance for sunshine is in the I-95 corridor.
The cold front from the Midwest should be moving through the eastern states on Saturday, and there could be spotty showers along and ahead of the front as this map suggests,
Whatever chill moves in behind that cold front looks like it is gone by Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, a strong push of cold air is shown moving south through the Upper Midwest. Where will it go by Monday and will any of the moisture in the Southeast move north to join the next cold front?
If this is correct for Monday, very cold air will move across the Great Lakes and into the Appalachians with numerous snow showers while it looks rainy along the East Coast. It's just a coincidence, but it certainly looks like the first couple of days of December will live up to that month's reputation.
Spaceweather.com is talking about the strongest outbreak of sunspots thus far in this new solar cycle. If you're interested, that site will have updates and you can even get text messages ahead of any aurora or solar flare events.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Thanksgiving to have cloud-stuffed skies but overall not too fowl in Northeast
Updated Nov. 24, 2020 10:37 AM
Feast things first:
Thanksgiving
Turkeys will thaw in the morning, then warm in the oven to a high near 190 in the afternoon. The kitchen will turn hot and humid, and if you bother the cook, be ready for a severe squall or a cold shoulder. During the late afternoon and early evening hours, the cold front of a knife will slice through the turkey and cause it to accumulate 1-2 inches on plates. Mashed potatoes will drift across one side while cranberry sauce creates slippery spots on the other. Please pass the gravy. A weight watch and indigestion warning has been issued for the entire area, with increasing stuffiness around the beltway. During the evening the turkey will diminish and taper off to leftovers and drop to a low of 34 in the refrigerator. Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, high pressure to eat sandwiches; flurries of leftovers can be expected both days with a 50% chance of scattered soup late each day. We expect a warming trend where soup develops. Maintain social distance and hope that item will not be on the menu next year!
With a high pressure along the East Coast, it was a clear and frosty morning in Central Pennsylvania. However, a large area of cloudiness and precipitation is spreading eastward from the middle of the country and that will affect the region as we start the long Thanksgiving weekend.
The picture above shows some high clouds and scattered across Pennsylvania, and if you look closely at the photograph above you can see some of those in the western sky.
The following maps show a sequence of weather events from Wednesday through the holiday weekend:
Wednesday will be a mild day in the East as a low pressure and cold front approach from the Mississippi and Ohio valleys. The GFS model suggests that the bulk of the rain with that system will come through the Middle Atlantic states and the interior of New England Wednesday night and early Thursday. The following map for Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. shows that the bulk of the rain is offshore.
However, the spacing between the isobars is not very tight, and that suggests that low cloudiness and perhaps fog may linger even after the rain has moved away. Note that the would-be snow/rain line (in between the southernmost blue dashed line and northernmost red dashed line) runs from northern Colorado to northern Minnesota, so it will be a milder-than-average Thanksgiving Day in the Northeast.
Looking ahead to Friday, it looks mild and dry in the Northeast. I don't know if anyone has thought about this, but as long as you have your mask and maintain social distance, it may be a good day to go shopping.
The GFS cloud cover forecast shows that much of the Northeast maybe under cloud cover with the best chance for sunshine is in the I-95 corridor.
The cold front from the Midwest should be moving through the eastern states on Saturday, and there could be spotty showers along and ahead of the front as this map suggests,
Whatever chill moves in behind that cold front looks like it is gone by Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, a strong push of cold air is shown moving south through the Upper Midwest. Where will it go by Monday and will any of the moisture in the Southeast move north to join the next cold front?
If this is correct for Monday, very cold air will move across the Great Lakes and into the Appalachians with numerous snow showers while it looks rainy along the East Coast. It's just a coincidence, but it certainly looks like the first couple of days of December will live up to that month's reputation.
Spaceweather.com is talking about the strongest outbreak of sunspots thus far in this new solar cycle. If you're interested, that site will have updates and you can even get text messages ahead of any aurora or solar flare events.