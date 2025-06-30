Texas heat claims two more lives in hot cars bringing 2025 toll to 11

Two young children died in separate hot car incidents in Texas over the weekend, marking the 10th and 11th child hot car deaths in the U.S. so far this year.

Copied

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

A child and an infant died in separate hot car incidents in Texas this weekend marking the 10th and 11th child hot car deaths in the U.S. so far this year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

On Friday a 4-year-old was found dead after being left inside a daycare van in Brownsville. Just a day later, a 3-month-old infant boy died after being left in a separate vehicle.

Brownsville police say officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday to a medical emergency at The Learning Club Pre School. According to KRGV, the child had been discovered inside the van and was not breathing. Emergency medical crews arrived on scene but were unable to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at the location.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the death and charged with injury to a child causing death, a second-degree felony, the Brownsville Police Department announced.

The following day, Saturday, June 28, a 3-month-old infant died after being found unresponsive inside a locked vehicle in rural Mission. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Ricardo Mata, who admitted to placing his child in the backseat before going inside to lie down. Mata told investigators he had been drinking and forgot the baby was in the car, according to local media reports. Mata has been charged with injury to a child resulting in death.

These latest tragedies bring the 2025 hot car death toll to 11 children, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Since 1990, at least 1,127 children have died in hot cars nationwide, and more than 7,500 others have survived with injuries ranging from mild to severe, according to data from Kids and Car Safety.

The vast majority of victims—nearly 9 in 10—are under the age of 3. In over half of all fatal cases, children were unknowingly left behind by a parent or caregiver. Experts stress that it can happen to anyone, regardless of routine, background or intentions.

Most of the hot car deaths, 55%, occur when a caregiver unintentionally leaves a child in a vehicle. About one-in-four fatalities happen when a child gains access to a hot vehicle. Experts urge caregivers to keep vehicles locked when not in use and to take extra precautions to ensure no child is left behind.

The inside of a car can heat up much faster than most people realize, even if the windows are cracked. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside can soar to dangerous levels, with about 80% of that heat buildup happening in those first few minutes, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Cracking the windows doesn’t make a meaningful difference; it doesn’t slow the heating process or lower the final temperature. In fact, children have died from heatstroke in cars when it was only 60 degrees outside. That’s because a child’s body overheats three to five times faster than an adult’s, making them especially vulnerable.

You can find more information on the danger of hot cars for children here.