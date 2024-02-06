Test post

A deadly and extreme atmospheric river overtook California Saturday and remained over the southern part of the state through Tuesday. The storm caused record rainfall, heavy snow and high winds, which knocked out power to nearly a million people while snarling travel.

"Hurricane-force winds plagued the mountains, including the 10,820-foot peak of Ward Mountain, where a gust of 162 mph was clocked. In 2017, Ward Mountain set the state wind gust record of 199 mph. Other impressive wind gusts reported on Sunday included 148 mph at Palisades Tahoe and 125 mph at Mammoth Mountain."

This is a preliminary estimate, as the storm effects are continuing to be felt and some areas of the state have not yet reported complete information about damage, injuries, and other impacts.