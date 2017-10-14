Temperature whiplash in store for northeastern US into early week

By Kristina Pydynowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist October 14, 2017, 2:41:27 PM EDT



Temperatures will be on a dramatic roller coaster ride across the northeastern United States through early week as record-challenging warmth battles cooler autumn air.

An upward then downward swing in high temperatures of 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit will mean residents should not put their fall jackets or long-sleeved shirts too far into their closets.

Warmth surging back into the Northeast this weekend will send temperatures soaring from Friday’s highs that were mostly in the 60s to highs in the 70s and lower 80s on Sunday.

A moderate rise in humidity will accompany the warmth, further making the day feel like the calendar has flipped back to summer.





Washington, D.C., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; New York City and Binghamton, New York; and Burlington, Vermont, are among the communities that will see record highs challenged on Sunday.

In fact, early-morning low temperatures on Sunday are expected to be near the day’s typical highs.

Highs ranging from the 50s in northern New England to the 60s elsewhere in the Northeast are more common this time of year.

For those looking forward to football games, hikes to view the fall foliage, pumpkin picking or fall festivals, bright sunshine will not complement this weekend’s warming trend.

Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend along the I-95 corridor, but morning clouds and fog may start the day.

“Farther to the west, some outdoor activities on Sunday could be briefly interrupted by heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds as a cold front moves in,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger said.





The line of showers, which will also contain rumbles of thunder, will reach Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh in the afternoon, then the I-99 and I-81 corridors by day’s end. Localized wind damage may result.

The showers will gradually fizzle as they reach the I-95 corridor later on Sunday night, but cooler air flowing over the milder Great Lakes may spark a few waterspouts behind the front into Monday.

The cooler air following the front will also prevent the summerlike warmth from lasting into Monday.

“The change in temperatures thanks to the cold front will be dramatic with high temperatures in some places as much as 25 degrees lower on Monday versus Sunday,” Deger said.



Residents will definitely be reaching for their jackets before heading to work or school on Monday across the interior Northeast with temperatures in the 40s set to start the day. The coldest locations in the Appalachians will even see temperatures drop into the 30s.

Temperatures will then only rise to the 40s and 50s across the interior to the lower and middle 60s along the I-95 corridor on Monday.

Some will then opt to turn on the heat or need to pull out their windshield scrapers as an even chillier night will follow on Monday night.

“Over the course of 36 hours from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday morning, some interior Northeast locales from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire will go from summerlike temperatures near 80 to temperatures in the 30s with patchy frost,” Deger said.

Frosty conditions may even approach the northern and western suburbs of Boston; Providence, Rhode Island; and New York City on Tuesday morning.

Sunday's cold front will not be the game winner in the battle between warm and cool air in the Northeast.

“There are prospects that there will be several days of warming during the middle to latter part of next week,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams said.

The greatest departures from normal during the next warm spell are likely to be across the interior.

