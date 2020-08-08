Weather News
Strong 5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes North Carolina
Some residents in North Carolina were jolted awake early Sunday morning as a shallow magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck North Carolina.
Tropical Storm Jangmi looms for flood-weary South Korea
Another tropical system has formed in the West Pacific, and that could mean trouble for an already waterlogged portion of Asia.
Forecasters keeping close eye on key areas of Atlantic basin
Forecasters say the recent lull in the tropical Atlantic may soon come to an end as conditions in key formation areas of the basin become conducive for development.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: How reliable are car, bank thermometers?
Before you share a photo of an unusually high temperature on a bank or car thermometer, learn how reliable those thermometers are.
How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes
In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.
Lip service: 7 great balms to keep your lips from getting burned and chapped by the summer sun
Sunscreen, water, sunglasses, towels, a good book -- check. But don't forget about your lips when you head out for a day in the sun.
News / Weather News
Strong 5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes North Carolina
By Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 9, 2020 8:52 AM
A large tornado surprised a group of storm chasers as it touched down in front of them in Virden, Manitoba, on Aug. 7.
Some residents in North Carolina were jolted awake early Sunday morning as a shallow magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Sparta, North Carolina.
The epicenter was located near the border of North Carolina and Virginia and was felt in many parts of the eastern United States.
This rather strong earthquake sparked minor to moderate shaking that was felt across North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Minor damage to houses could be expected around Sparta due to its shallow depth of 5 kilometers. The area has had higher-than-usual earthquake activity with a smaller magnitude 2.6 earthquake that was felt by residents earlier on Sunday, as well as weaker ones on Saturday.
There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo