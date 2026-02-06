Stranded swan rescued from frozen river in Connecticut

Photos show the Norwalk Fire Department and Animal rescue saving a swan on the ice. (Image credit: Norwalk Fire Department)

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut responded to a frozen river to rescue a swan that ventured out onto the ice and became stuck in place.

The Norwalk Fire Department said on social media that crews were called Tuesday to the area of the Wall Street Bridge on a report of a swan stuck to the ice covering the Norwalk River.

"Firefighters donned cold-water rescue suits and carefully entered the river to reach the animal," the post said. "Crews safely freed the swan from the surrounding ice and brought it to shore without incident."

The swan was taken to the VCA Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center.

"The swan is stable," veterinarian Melissa Salgado told the CT Examiner. "There were blocks of ice attached to him which we had to melt off using warm water, and he was given food and water. He's doing well and warming up. He has no serious wounds."

The swan will be released back into the wild once veterinarians give him the all-clear.