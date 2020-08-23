Weather News
Storm Francis: 2 windstorms to strike UK during August for first time in 30 years
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 23, 2020 1:23 PM
On the heels of Storm Ellen, Storm Francis is expected to target northern Europe this week.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said, "This would be the first time in 30 years that two windstorms would hit the United Kingdom during August."
It is more typical for windstorms such as these to affect Europe from mid-autumn through mid-spring, rather than during the summer.
Francis is expected to strengthen through Tuesday as it races across the North Atlantic and British Isles.
This storm is expected to be nearly as intense as Storm Ellen that caused damage across Ireland and the United Kingdom less than a week ago. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 90 mph (145 km/h) can impact southern Ireland and the southwestern United Kingdom later Monday night and into Tuesday.
Outside of the region with strongest winds, gusts of 50-70 mph (80-113 km/h) are expected across much of Ireland, Wales and western England.
"Given the time of year and leaves still on trees, there is a greater threat of tree damage and damage to properties as a result of downed trees and branches," Roys explained.
He adds, "Any trees or branches weakened by Storm Ellen will have a higher chance of causing damage."
As a result, there can be some road closures, power cuts and travel delays on Tuesday.
Rainfall from Francis across Ireland and Britain is expected to largely be 1-3 inches (25-75 mm) which will lead to an isolated flooding threat. Due to the already wet conditions this summer and the additional rainfall that is expected, flooding could occur in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 5 inches (125 mm) is possible across northern Wales, northwest England or southern Scotland.
After impacting the British Isles, Storm Francis is expected to then target areas from the Low Countries to northern Germany on Wednesday with wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph (80-97 km/h).
While these areas are not expected to have the same magnitude of rain and wind as the United Kingdom and Ireland, Roys still expects the wind to cause travel delays and isolated damage, along with power cuts.
By Thursday, the storm will cause strong wind gusts across Poland. However, winds here are expected to be more of an inconvenience rather than damaging.
By Thursday, the storm will cause strong wind gusts across Poland. However, winds here are expected to be more of an inconvenience rather than damaging.