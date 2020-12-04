Snow on the way to New England, deepest in interior
By
Elliot Abrams, AccuWeather chief meteorologist
Updated Dec. 4, 2020 9:43 PM
A storm that will strengthen as it moves northeastward will dump heavy snow over the interior of New England tomorrow into early Sunday. The GFS ensemble mean, which represents the average of multiple runs of the same model, predicts well over a foot and a half of snow in the purple area on the map. There will be a huge range of accumulations between the coast and places 50 to 100 miles inland and, in the middle of the storm, there may be accumulation rates of 2 to 3 in./hr.
This surface analysis from 6 p.m. Eastern time on Friday shows the low pressure area over western North Carolina. On the north side of the map, there is an even stronger low pressure area pulling a cold front across the eastern Great Lakes. The storms are likely to join forces off the New England coast, producing gale-force winds of 40 to 60 mph and a nearly fully arisen sea. The following series of maps shows how the system will evolve:
On the late Friday afternoon satellite picture, you can see an arc of rain extending from Georgia to West Virginia to the southern New England coast.
This forecast map for shortly after midnight on Friday night shows substantial rainfall across parts of the Carolinas and Virginia but hardly anything yet in southern New England. Rainfall forecast shows amounts of more than an inch in a six-hour period west and north of the storm center.
By 1 p.m. Saturday, substantial snow is falling through extreme northwestern New Jersey to southern Maine. Just southeast of the heavy snow area we find very heavy rainfall; it looks like by this time there may have been enough rain to aggravate some of the streams that ran very high after the last storm. Motorist will need to watch for hydroplaning and, on the side streets, the slippery nature of soggy leaves. This map also suggests there will be a plume of lake-effect snow showers from Lake Erie southward along the Pennsylvania-Ohio border and into to West Virginia. High winds will be common close to the coast, but once you get out into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes regions, the winds look pretty weak because the isobars are much farther apart.
The map for 1 a.m. Sunday shows precipitation that has occurred in the previous six hours. Wind-driven snow has affected all but extreme-western New England.
By 1 p.m. Sunday, it's all over except for the shoveling and plowing. Calm and basically dry weather is entrenched from Illinois to Pennsylvania and from the Great Lakes to the Mid-South.
Looking ahead to Monday, you see that another storm is developing in the south Atlantic states, and snow has broken out in central and western North Carolina, including the Smoky Mountains. The chill behind the storm looks like it will head toward the eastern Gulf Coast and Florida. The question is whether yet another big storm will charge up the coast with heavy precipitation, including a lot of places getting heavy snow? Or will the storm strengthen but head out to sea, adding fresh water above the fish? Before answering that question, let's consider the storm in the context of long-range forecasting. Let's say that in July there were signs that there could be numerous storms along the East Coast during the following cold season. Unfortunately, even if we knew that, we would not be able to predict precise storm tracks. The reason I use this map as an illustration is that if the track were just a few hundred miles to the west millions of people would be getting a big snowstorm.
Clearly the forecast map for Tuesday shows no such outcome.
While the current storm was just forming in the Southeast on Friday, weather watchers in my neighborhood were just spectators. A little after 1 p.m., I took this panorama shot looking toward the southeast.
There were thick clouds in the distance with large patches of blue overhead and to the north. Two hours later, a solid overcast had taken over:
We got a little rain and, as the storm makes its closest approach tomorrow morning just as cold air is arriving, perhaps there will be a bit of snow. But in the scheme of big weather events, this will just be a crumb in the layer cake of life, a lonely pepperoni on the pizza of our spinning world.
I frequently see interesting articles on the spaceweather.com site where I have a subscription. In this article, the author remarks about how unusual the weather high in the atmosphere seems to be near the South Pole right now.
