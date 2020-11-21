Snow, icy mix, chilly rain to end the weekend in Northeast
By
Jake Sojda, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 21, 2020 12:21 PM
Russian police say a man was cleaning ice from his windshield in Vladivostok amid ice storms that left 150,000 people without water when a block came crashing down from the side of a building.
A storm system developing in the nation's midsection Saturday will spread a chilly rain northeastward Saturday night into Sunday as it moves through the Ohio Valley. As the storm continues through the Northeast for the second half of the weekend, it will meet enough cold air in some parts of the region to leave a fresh blanket snow by the start of the week.
Saturday afternoon rain will slowly spread through the Ohio Valley as the budding storm system begins to take shape. As the storm begins to strengthen later Saturday, precipitation will expand northeastward, meeting colder air in place across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast. Precipitation will continue moving through the Northeast, New England and southeastern Canada into Monday.
"As the rain advances northeastward and meets the colder air, it will change over to any icy mix or all snow for some by first thing Sunday morning," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Niki LoBiondo.
A slippery mix of freezing rain and drizzle mixed with some sleet and snowflakes will develop first thing Sunday morning from northeastern Ohio across the northern tier of Pennsylvania and southern tier of New York.
Residents around places like Jamestown and Corning, New York, and Bradford and Mansfield, Pennsylvania, will want to be careful of slick spots if they are heading out. Travelers on Interstates 80 and 86 will also want to be alert for ice, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Later in the morning, enough mild air is expected to arrive to change any icy mix over to plain rain, although it still won't turn "warm."
For some, wintry precipitation may last for the entire storm, never changing to plain rain, leaving a fresh accumulation of snow.
LoBiondo explained that warm enough air will never arrive in many areas to the north and west of the storm track, keeping the precipitation type as all snow.
"Snow may already be starting to accumulate by dawn Sunday morning in parts of the Great Lakes, from around southeast Michigan into southern Ontario."
Slippery roads will also be a concern around Detriot Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, accumulating snow will quickly shift northeast toward Toronto and eventually into Montreal. Snow could become heavy for a time in a narrow stripe from parts of southern Ontario across southern Quebec.
"As the storm continues to strengthen, a narrow band of heavier snow is expected to develop north and west of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Valley," LoBiondo said.
The heaviest snow totals are expected to focus on southern Quebec, just northwest of the St. Lawrence Valley, where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 14 inches (35 cm) is expected.
The higher terrain of northern New England will also receive accumulating snow. For much of the region, rain initially later Sunday and Sunday night will change to snow by Monday morning, with 1-3 inches of fresh snow in the mountains. For some of the highest peaks in the Adirondacks and Green and White mountains, it may stay cold enough for all snow, with several inches of accumulation likely.
For the rest of the Northeast, it will be a cold, raw rain putting a damper on any outdoor plans or activities Sunday into Monday.
"High temperatures Sunday will occur very late in the day. In fact, many parts of the Northeast will be milder Sunday night rather than Sunday afternoon," LoBiondo explained.
As colder air sweeps back in behind the storm, temperatures will tumble again for Monday.
In places like New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s Sunday afternoon, but then will continue rising into Sunday evening. By dawn Monday morning, all three cities could be in the upper 50s. However, temperatures will then fall back into the 40s through the day Monday.
The surge of milder air won't be so pronounced farther inland. In interior locations, temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s Sunday through Monday.
Milder air will move back in toward the middle of the week. However, yet another, larger, storm system pelting the center of the nation will move east, bringing more wet weather leading up to, and perhaps lasting into the holiday.
