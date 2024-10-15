Snow could fall on North Carolina's 'forgotten' mountain towns after Hurricane Helene

Some mountain towns in North Carolina are still in the dark after Hurricane Helene. And now, cold temperatures and snow are coming.

Just over two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida and went on to cause record flooding in the southern Appalachians. At least 232 people were killed by the storm. The storm knocked out power to 4.8 million customers. Although most power has been restored, for the last few days, the number of homes and businesses still in the dark has remained steady at around 15,000 in three mountain counties in North Carolina.

Most of those still in the dark are in Mitchell County and Yancey County, home to Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River, nestled halfway between Asheville and Boone. Each county still has one-third of customers in the dark.

Asheville's flooding made most of the headlines, but the mountain town of Boone, in Wautagua County, was left almost completely without power and "almost unrecognizable" after Hurricane Milton, one resident told WXII last weekend. Citizens are worried that they will be forgotten.

WataugaOnline said Monday that a curfew was still in effect for Boone and Blowing Rock overnight, and parts of the county "have a great deal of road work, power restoration, and debris removal ongoing."

Now, winter is coming early and could leave residents without power shivering this week, with snow in some areas. The first truly cold air of the season will continue to plunge southward through the Appalachians this week, AccuWeather Regional Expert John Feerick says. Frost and freeze alerts are in effect for most of the western counties in the state.

Snow is likely above 3,000 feet in elevation, and towns high in the mountains, such as Boone, can get some light snow late tonight and first thing Wednesday morning.

"Above 4,000 feet, there can be some accumulation of snow, and the highest peaks, such as Mount Mitchell, could end up with a few inches of wet snow by Wednesday morning," Feerick explained.

If snow does fall at the top of Mount Mitchell, we may never know. The mountain is still without power and its webcam and weather station have not transmitted since Helene hit on Sept. 27.

Snow after a hurricane is unusual but not rare. Some hurricanes, such as Hurricane Sandy, have even caused snow in the southern Appalachians.

By Wednesday evening, the snow will exit the area, and only the cold will remain.