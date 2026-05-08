Smooth, wavy Asperitus clouds amaze Missouri resident before record hailstorm

The cloud looked like a massive ripple in the sky as a severe thunderstorm approached on April 28, 2026.

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Smooth, wavy Asperitus clouds sighted before hail storm

A new type of cloud is making the rounds on social media. Sara Karnes took this photo in Springfield, Missouri, on April 28, 2026, just before a record hailstorm pounded the city.

These types of otherworldly clouds are called Asperitus Undulatus, and they weren't even officially named until 2017.

Asperitus clouds appear at intersections of very dry air at the surface and moist air aloft, which gives them a distinctive rippled or "meringue" appearance. In this case, the clouds were part of an incoming severe thunderstorm.

The sky appeared to be painted in rolling ripples when Lee Killen took these photos of Asperitus clouds on April 11, 2022, in Forest, Mississippi.

What used to be a 'mystery cloud' was recently spotted over Mississippi

The clouds are constantly changing in form, as shown in this popular YouTube time-lapse video showcasing Asperitus clouds in Nebraska in 2014. They can also be found on the underside of "gravity wave" clouds as shown in this video.

Asperitus was the first cloud added to the World Meteorological Organization’s official cloud classification atlas in more than 50 years. The cloud type was created after a photo from Iowa went viral in 2006.

These clouds should not be confused with Lenticular clouds, which are layered, solid-looking wave clouds.

Asperitus clouds cause optical illusion in Minnesota in 2022

While driving to Rochester, Minnesota, near the town of Bemidji, on June 21, 2022, Theresa Birgin Lucas saw an unusual cloud. She snapped a photo with her iPhone and uploaded it to Facebook. Within hours, tens of thousands of people across the world had seen it.

Optical illusion weather photo enthralls social media

That photo went viral not because of what people saw but what they didn't. Most social media sites display only the middle section of a tall photo in people's feeds. As a result, the ground and road were hidden, making it look like a picture of the ocean. Readers who clicked on the photo to see the whole picture were delighted to find out that it was actually a photo of stormy clouds above a highway.

In another sighting, J. Kim Winn snapped pictures of Asperitus clouds in Duluth, Minnesota, and posted them on the Facebook group "Cloud Appreciation Society" on April 16, 2024.

Asperitus: New photos of a new type of cloud

Asperitus clouds can be seen anywhere in the world where moisture and dry air meet and have been spotted several times recently in State College, Pennsylvania, home of AccuWeather HQ.