Skier airlifted after 1,000-foot fall down Colorado’s Skywalker Couloir

Copied

South Arapaho Peak in Colorado. (Photo credit: Peakery.com)

A 29-year-old skier was seriously injured Saturday after falling roughly 1,000 feet down the Skywalker Couloir, a steep snow-filled chute on South Arapahoe Peak in Boulder County, Colorado.

In a news release, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said multiple 911 calls came in around 10:30 a.m. reporting the fall. The skier lost control while descending the couloir and came to rest in a rocky scree field below.

The Skywalker Couloir is a challenging snow climb and ski descent on South Arapaho Peak, located west of Nederland, Colorado, which is about 20 miles west of Boulder. It's known for its steepness and potential for rockfall, making it best suited for experienced mountaineers.

Emergency communication was complicated by poor cell service in the remote area. Calls dropped repeatedly, and dispatchers briefly feared multiple incidents were unfolding. One member of the skier’s group climbed to the summit to transmit accurate coordinates using a stronger signal.

Rescue crews from the Nederland Fire Protection District reached the trailhead while a MedEvac helicopter transported a Rocky Mountain Rescue Group volunteer to the scene. The helicopter landed within 50 feet of the patient.

Due to the severity of the injuries and difficult terrain, air evacuation was deemed necessary. The skier was flown to a local hospital.

Authorities said the incident highlights the importance of carrying a Personal Locator Beacon when recreating in alpine terrain, especially in areas with limited connectivity.

Reporting by TMX