Series of earthquakes rock California as magnitude 4.6 quake rattles region

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted central California awake early Tuesday.

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A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook homes in and around Santa Cruz County, California, early on April 2.

Multiple earthquakes have rattled California this week, including the strongest quake recorded in the state so far this year.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck at 12:41 a.m. PT near Boulder Creek, California, at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded near Boulder Creek, California on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Shaking was reported as far away as Santa Cruz and San Jose. In San Francisco, the USGS issued a ShakeAlert indicating weak shaking was possible.

The early Tuesday quake is the strongest of the recent activity. Earlier this week, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded near Cobb, California, while magnitude 3.9 and 3.2 quakes were reported near Ludlow on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.