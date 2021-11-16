Russia dismisses US concerns about missile test, danger to ISS crew
UPI Staff,
Published Nov. 16, 2021 3:32 PM EST
Updated Nov. 16, 2021 3:32 PM EST
Seven astronauts were on board the International Space Station, including four who arrived recently. (Photo courtesy of NASA)
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Russian government responded on Tuesday to U.S. accusations that a missile test in space that blew apart an old satellite has endangered the lives of several astronauts on the International Space Station.
Russia confirmed that it performed a missile test to destroy a satellite that's been in orbit for almost 40 years, but rejected accusations that the resulting debris poses a threat to the ISS crew.
U.S. officials called the test "reckless" and "irresponsible," saying that a large piece of debris colliding with the space station moving almost 18,000 mph could be extremely dangerous.
The ministry also said that the "unconditional safety" of the ISS crew is the top priority.
"The United States knows for certain that the resulting fragments did not represent and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities in terms of test time and orbit parameters," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement.
Russian officials said the test was done to strengthen defense capabilities.
The missile test, which was conducted Monday, destroyed the satellite and created more than 1,500 pieces of debris. U.S. officials are concerned that some of the fragments could hit the space station and endanger seven astronauts on board.
From left to right, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron were among the seven aboard the International Space Station when Monday's incident occurred. Above, they wave to the media and family as they prepare for launch to the ISS on Nov. 11. (Joe Marino/UPI)
Russian officials also noted that similar tests have been done by the United States, China and India.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, was scheduled to meet Tuesday with NASA representatives in Moscow.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the test demonstrates Russia's willingness to jeopardize "long-term sustainability of outer space."
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched NASA's third crew to the International Space Station on Nov. 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joe Marino/UPI)

