Rocket Lab sends Japanese communications satellite into orbit

JAXA's RAISE 4 mission carried eight payloads including technology to test propulsion and communications systems and a drag sail designed to assist a spacecraft in deorbiting.

Copied

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket launches from New Zealand on Dec. 13, 2025 sending JAXA's Rapid Innovation Payload Demonstration Satellite 4, known as RAISE 4, into orbit. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron technology demonstration satellite for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The Saturday mission was the 77th Electron launch, and deployed JAXA's Rapid Innovation Payload Demonstration Satellite 4, known as RAISE 4, into a low-Earth orbit, 325 miles above the ground, about 55 minutes after liftoff.

The Electron mission lifted off from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex in New Zealand at 10:09 p.m. EST.

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket stands tall at the New Zealand launchpad on Dec. 13, 2025 before sending JAXA's Rapid Innovation Payload Demonstration Satellite 4, known as RAISE 4, into orbit. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

RAISE 4 is carrying eight payloads to test propulsion and communications systems, a drag sail designed to assist a spacecraft in deorbiting, and a handful of other things.

"This dedicated mission delivered precision and reliability for one of the world's most respected space agencies, and we couldn't be prouder of supporting JAXA with the dedicated access to space needed to support the growth of Japan's aerospace economy," Rocket Lab Chief Executive Peter Beck said following the Saturday launch.

LIFTOFF for Electron! "RAISE And Shine" is on its way to space for @JAXA_en pic.twitter.com/ghGHm6Bnsw — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) December 14, 2025

The satellite was originally scheduled to launch aboard Japan's Epsilon-S rocket, but that craft was grounded after a launch, which delayed the mission. It was delayed still further by a series of solid rocker motor failures during ground testing.

Rocket Lab signed a contract with JAXA for a pair of Electron launches, one of which was scheduled to travel aboard RAISE 4, and another for a series of eight cube satellites that will now launch on a separate Electron mission next year.