Rescues underway in Louisiana after vessel capsized amid severe storm
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 13, 2021 9:55 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 13, 2021 10:49 PM EDT
Torrential rain, powerful wind gusts, ping-pong ball-sized hail and widespread lightning hit southern Louisiana on April 13 as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the area.
Search and rescues for "multiple people in the water" were underway by the United States Coast Guard on Tuesday afternoon after at least one vessel capsized during a severe storm near Grand Isle, Louisiana.
Reports say seven people have been rescued and up to 10 people are still missing after a 265-foot commercial vessel capsized.
Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jonathan Lally said Coast Guard boats took to the water to search for victims after reports came in of "multiple vessels hit" during a microburst of weather.
Lally reported the Coast Guard were forced to wait to put helicopters in the air because of the extremely poor weather conditions.
The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland warned in a Facebook post that there were “significant hazards to life and property” following flooding and storms which caused damage in New Orleans and surrounding communities.
“On Tuesday afternoon, a cluster of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved southward toward coastal Louisiana. By the time the storms reached Grand Isle, they were capable of producing damaging wind gusts and rough surf,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Curtis said.
Storm reports from the area indicated wind gusts of 75 mph were measured during the storm, with a 112 mph wind gust measured 50 miles offshore at an oil rig.
As a storm moves over open water, conditions at sea can change in a heartbeat. Waves can rapidly rise to dangerous levels, which is why Curtis warns it is very important for mariners and boaters to watch the sky and monitor the forecast.
Louisiana resident Bruce Simon took to Facebook to say he has never heard so many "mayday" calls at one time in his life. Simon posted photos of the severe weather and big waves from the area, according to Fox 8 Live.
“I’m on the boat and we doing 4 knots keeping the bow in the wind,” Simon wrote. ‘Waves are breaking over the bow,” he added.
Simon posted that people fell out of nearby boats. “Please pray for the lost,” Simon wrote.
