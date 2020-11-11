Eta strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane

Tropical storm warning and storm surge watches have also been issued for Eta, which is now less than 200 miles from Tampa.

Read More Chevron right

First a direct hit from a Category 5 hurricane, then a global pandemic

The residents who weathered the 185-mph winds and the destruction that followed were just getting back on their feet when a storm of another kind hit – and it hasn’t let up.

Read More Chevron right

45 years later, remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald wreck

The tragedy was immortalized by a famous song, but there's much more to the story than that -- including the captain's 10-word radio message to another ship shortly before vanishing from radar.