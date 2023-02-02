Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter

The furry forecaster has made his big prediction at Pennsylvania’s popular Groundhog Day celebration, but AccuWeather forecasters have announced a long-range forecast of their own.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and declared that there will be six more weeks of winter on Feb. 3.

Legendary weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow early Thursday morning and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter.

It was a chilly morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, when Phil emerged at 7:22 a.m., with temperatures around 12 F being reported at the time.

Each year on Feb. 2, a crowd of thousands of faithful followers converges on this small town in western Pennsylvania and eagerly awaits this famous prognosticating groundhog to emerge from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob.

Groundhog day 2023

Since making his first prediction in 1887, Phil has been right only 39% of the time, according to the Stormfax Weather Almanac. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information also ran their own study from 2012 to 2021 and determined that Phil was right only 40% of the time.

While Phil has predicted a longer winter 107 times, he's predicted an early start to spring only 20 times. Additionally, there were nine years when there was no record of Phil's prognostication.

Of course, Phil isn't the only forecaster capable of long-range weather outlooks. AccuWeather's team of meteorologists released its own spring forecast for the United States Wednesday morning

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.