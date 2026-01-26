Private jet crashes at Bangor, Maine, airport with 8 on board as winter storm intensifies

The FAA says a Bombardier Challenger jet went down Sunday evening in Bangor, Maine, as heavy snow spread into New England and hazardous travel warnings ramped up.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer breaks down the details of what comes next as this weekend’s destructive winter storm pummels the Northeast with snow and sleet.

A private jet carrying eight people crashed during takeoff Sunday night at Bangor International Airport in Maine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting a large emergency response and the temporary closure of the runway as a major winter storm brought snow to New England.

An FAA spokesperson said a Bombardier Challenger jet crashed around 7:45 p.m. during takeoff.

Bangor Airport officials said first responders were on scene around 8 p.m. for an incident investigation. “Please avoid the airport,” a Facebook post read. “The runway is closed at this time.”

The crash unfolded as a massive winter storm swept from the South into the Northeast, fueling widespread travel disruptions. The crash happened hours after snow began falling in Bangor and temperatures were around 2 degrees Fahrenheit. AccuWeather meteorologists warned parts of New England could receive 1-2 feet of snow, with hazardous travel continuing into Monday.

The extent of any injuries from the crash was not immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.