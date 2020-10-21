Weather News
Forecasters recall the 'phenomenal' intensity of a storm that was overshadowed by Katrina
It was a historic storm -- stronger even than Katrina -- in an unprecedented hurricane season. Fifteen years later, forecasters continue to marvel at its extreme intensification and use that as a benchmark.
October snowstorm set to smash early-season records
Winter storm warnings were in effect across several states as one of the most impactful snowfalls of the season gets underway. Perhaps most notable is how far south the wintry weather will reach for this time of year.
Daily coronavirus briefing: US vaccine trial to include children for 1st time
The decision was met with criticism from some doctors, who would rather wait until a vaccine was first proven effective in adults. Plus, European countries continue to tighten lockdowns and curfews amid spiking cases.
Satisfying sweater weather dishes to make this weekend
Nothing evokes the spirit of fall quite like the scent of cinnamon and nutmeg wafting through the house. Here are some meal ideas to invoke the flavors of the season.
Dog coats to keep your pup protected and warm this winter
Your dog is part of the family too, so make sure he or she has the right apparel for colder weather.
Making wind vanes at AccuWeather School
Creating a wind vane at home is simple with these instructions from AccuWeather School. Plus, find out whether a wind vane tells you the direction the wind is blowing – away from or toward you.
News / Weather News
Previous daily coronavirus briefings Oct.15-Oct.20
Published Oct. 23, 2020 6:06 PM