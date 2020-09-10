Weather News
Wildfires devastate communities in Oregon, Washington as fire danger remains high
State officials in Washington surveyed the ruined small town of Malden, while in Oregon, hundreds of homes were reportedly lost.
Record-setting Atlantic hurricane season about to kick into overdrive
There may soon be as many as five tropical systems spinning over the Atlantic simultaneously, a unusual occurrence that hasn't happened since September 1971.
A look through history at Hamilton's hurricane
History's eye followed Alexander Hamilton to see him help find a nation and build a financial system still in use today. Here's a look at the hurricane that set him in on that historic course.
Online Cooking Lessons You Can Do From Your Kitchen
Spending a lot more time at home and not able to eat out as much? Use that time wisely and up your game in the kitchen. Here's how.
How inhaling wildfire smoke can wreak havoc on your health
Fueled by the tremendous threat of wildfires raging in parts of the United States each year is the growing concern for adverse health effects resulting from smoke exposure.
AccuWeather School: Tsunamis caused by the weather?
Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but some are actually caused by the weather, and these dangerous waves have a slightly different name. Let’s learn more at AccuWeather School.
Previous coronavirus daily briefing updates, Sept. 5-9
Published Sep. 10, 2020 6:45 PM