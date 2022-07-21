President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild' symptoms

The president's diagnosis underscores the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after more than 2 years of pandemic disruptions.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One on July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

July 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Thursday -- also noting that his symptoms have been "mild."

Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has tested for COVID-19 regularly but has never turned up a positive result before.

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms."

"He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she added.

The White House will give an update on Biden's condition during a newly scheduled press briefing at 2 p.m. EDT.

The White House said Biden has been in contact with staffers by phone and will participate in planned meetings via phone and web meetings. He will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative, per CDC guidance.

According to the White House, Biden's travel has been canceled for at least the next five days. He was supposed to travel to eastern Pennsylvania on Tuesday to announce his Safer America Plan.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the president's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," Jean-Pierre added.

"The president's last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result."

The White House released a letter from Physician to the President Dr. Kevin O'Connor Thursday that said "President Biden is currently experiencing mild symptoms, mostly rhinorrhea (or "runny nose") and fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening."

Dr. O'Connor said in the letter Biden is taking Paxlovid. He said he expects Biden will "respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do."

Biden tested positive in an antigen test and Dr. O'Connor said the result was confirmed by Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, testing.

Biden is the second consecutive U.S. president to test positive for COVID-19. Then-President Donald Trump tested positive in October 2020 just before the presidential election and he spent several days in the hospital.

COVID-19 can be particularly threatening to people of advanced age, such as the 79-year-old Biden. Officials noted that he is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.