Powerful 7.8 earthquake rocks southern Philippines; no tsunami threat to U.S. Pacific Coast

There was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat in effect for the U.S. Pacific Coast or Hawaii, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center. A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of Guam.

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A magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked parts of Indonesia on April 2, causing damage to the ceiling of a church in North Sulawesi.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday morning, shaking the Mindanao region and prompting tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific, though U.S. officials said there was no tsunami threat to the U.S. Pacific Coast, including Hawaii.

The earthquake hit at 7:37 a.m. Monday local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. USGS placed the epicenter 26 kilometers, or about 16 miles, southwest of Kablalan, Philippines, at a depth of 55.2 kilometers, or about 34 miles.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake was located near Mindanao, Philippines. The agency listed the earthquake as a magnitude 7.8 event and issued tsunami information for portions of the Pacific following the quake. The earthquake was given a preliminary rating of 8.2 but it was revised to 7.8.

Photo and video from General Santos City show several collapsed buildings.

Police gather in front of a collapsed Jollibee fast food restaurant after an 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City on June 8, 2026. (Photo by Edwin Espejo / AFP via Getty Images)

There was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat in effect for the U.S. Pacific Coast or Hawaii, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center. The agency also later said there was no further tsunami threat to American Samoa from the earthquake and that no tsunami impacts were expected there.

From National Tsunami Warning Center:@USGS_Quakes have revised the magnitude of the Philippines quake to M7.8



✅There is NO tsunami danger to the North American coasts of the U.S or Canada following a recent earthquake.



The latest message is posted at https://t.co/npoUHxX900 — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) June 8, 2026

According to the National Weather Service in Guam, a Tsunami Advisory is in place for the Marianas.

"Palau and Yap should listen to latest information from local WSOs," the NWS said.

Several strong aftershocks followed the initial earthquake, according to USGS, including magnitude 6.1 and magnitude 6.0 earthquakes in the same region within minutes of the main shock. Additional moderate aftershocks were also reported near Balangonan and other areas of the southern Philippines.

The Philippines sits along the seismically active western Pacific, where powerful earthquakes are a recurring hazard. Officials typically caution that aftershocks can continue after major earthquakes, and residents in affected areas should follow guidance from local emergency management authorities.

Check back for updates on this developing story.