News / Weather News
Potential windstorm set to sweep across Ireland, UK this weekend
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 22, 2020 9:39 AM
Beer kegs were seen floating down a street in Cork, Ireland, as heavy rains soaked the area on Oct. 20, triggering flash flooding.
On the heels of heavy rain that led to flooding in parts of Ireland earlier this week, another storm strengthening across the North Atlantic will bring strong winds and rain to Ireland and the United Kingdom.
While the center of the potential weekend windstorm will track between the British Isles and Iceland, it will still pass close enough to produce disruptive and potentially damaging winds across the region.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards said, “A strong, gusty wind will begin across Ireland on Friday night.” He adds, “This will then sweep eastward across the United Kingdom through the day on Saturday.”
Richards also notes, “Far northwestern France, including coastal portions of Brittany and Normandy, will experience gusty winds as well on Saturday.”
In general, wind gusts are expected to range from 40-60 mph (64-97 km/h) which can lead to localized damage including downed tree branches and isolated power cuts. Travel delays are possible as well.
While a cold front crossing the region will bring a period of blustery rain, this is not expected to be heavy enough to lead to flooding. Rather, it will more likely bring impacts to outdoor activities and travel.
Blustery conditions are likely to linger into Sunday across the British Isles as the storm spins near Scotland. This will not only prolong windy conditions but will also produce more showers in western parts of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.
As this cold front pushes farther to the south and east into Europe, rain and a gusty wind will spread into the Low Counties, northern France, Spain and Portugal on Sunday.
While the rain may not be heavy enough to produce new flooding across Portugal and western Spain, areas that were recently impacted by Storm Brenda, it will bring more relief to areas with drought concerns.
This storm is not expected to bring an end to the unsettled weather across northwestern Europe. AccuWeather meteorologists expect more rain and wind across northwestern Europe next week as an active storm track across the North Atlantic continues.
However, active conditions should eventually turn calmer as AccuWeather’s European Winter Forecast calls for fewer windstorms across northwestern Europe in comparison to last year.
