Pilot, photographer killed in Philadelphia news helicopter crash in New Jersey

Two WPVI crew members were killed in a helicopter crash in a wooded part of Burlington County, New Jersey. WPVI is an AccuWeather partner.

Our deepest condolences go out to our colleagues at WPVI-TV / 6ABC in Philadelphia on the devastating loss of two team members, who were killed in a crash of the station’s Chopper 6 news helicopter on Tuesday night.

All of us at AccuWeather are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families of the pilot and photographer and all our friends at Action News during this incredibly difficult time.