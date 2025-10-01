Package-stealing bear swipes sweater from Wash. porch

Copied

Bear swipes sweater from porch in Washington. (Photo Credit: Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife | Facebook)

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Washington shared video of a black bear turning porch pirate to steal a package from in front of a resident's door.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said on social media that the video, recorded in the Ocean Shores area, should serve as a reminder not to leave any items sitting out on the front porch for too long.

"Friendly reminder that if you order DoorDash, Uber Eats or other food delivery services, please be sure to pick it up right away. Porch pirates come in all forms, including furry and four-legged," the post said.

The department said the bear in the video wasn't quite lucky enough to score a food delivery.

"Unfortunately for this black bear near Ocean Shores, this package contained a sweater and not food," officials wrote. "But if bears get used to finding high-calorie food in an area, they will keep coming back. The best way to encourage them to move along and focus on natural food sources is by removing potential attractants."