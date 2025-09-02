October-like chill to grip central US, cause temperatures to tumble

An early taste of October is on the way as a surge of cold air spreads across the central U.S. this week. Some areas may even see their first snowflakes of the season.

If you ask most people when fall begins, they’ll tell you that it’s on the solstice late in September, but it’s a little different for meteorologists.

A taste of October is on the way that will have millions reaching for their coats and sweatshirts as a surge of cold air spreads across the central United States this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A dip in the jet stream and an associated cold front will move across portions of the Plains and Midwest, setting the stage for temperatures reaching as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages.

From midweek through the weekend, highs in the northern Midwest may only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Farther south and east, highs will range from the 60s to 70s across the central Plains and Ohio Valley.

Breezes or cloud cover will likely prevent any widespread frost or freeze at night; however, exceptions are possible where the sky clears and winds calm for several hours. Where frost does occur, it could spell the end of the growing season for people with backyard gardens.

This pattern will also bring clouds and chilly showers across the Great Lakes region. The combination of warm Great Lakes waters and cooler air moving overhead can promote the risk for waterspouts.

Some of the first snowflakes of the season may also mix with rain across portions of northern Minnesota at night, with lows expected to drop into the middle 30s.

As the front moves through the central U.S., showers and thunderstorms will spread across the region. Gusty winds and small hail can occur in any downpour. While drought conditions are not widespread, any rain will be beneficial where abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions persist.

Farther south, as the front interacts with warm air out ahead, there is the risk for severe thunderstorms from the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas to central Missouri. Hazards may include hail, downpours and localized damaging wind gusts.

Storms can cause delays for motorists along interstates 35, 40 and 70 late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Delays can also occur during the evening commute, including in St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

As the front pushes east by Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will spread into the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast. Any rain will be welcome, as precipitation in August fell below historical averages for much of the region. Pittsburgh and Cleveland, for example, only received 45% and 54% of average rainfall, respectively.

The cooling won't be as pronounced across the eastern U.S., as the front will weaken while approaching the Atlantic coast Friday, limiting the extent of cooling into the weekend. Daytime highs will only be as low as 7-10 degrees below historical averages on the coolest days during this stretch.

