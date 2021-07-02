Northeast looks dry for more than three-fourths of the 4th and 5th
Updated Jul. 2, 2021 1:11 PM EDT
Severe thunderstorms moved through the Middle Atlantic states Thursday and were implicated in the collapse of a building under construction in Washington, D.C. Friday morning was tranquil where I was in South Carolina, as shown here:
I like to visit Horseshoe Curve in Pennsylvania but was not there to see the fine early morning as shared by the Railfan webcam.
Some thunderstorms will affect parts of the Northeast on Friday, but the greatest risk of severe storms will be in the coastal Carolinas:
The satellite radar composite shows the main cold front extending from Maine to northern Georgia.
The NMM-WRF model shows the expected rainfall in the six-hour period leading up to 8 p.m. ET on Friday. It looks reasonable considering the map above and the radar projection below:
As suggested on the map for 2 p.m. Saturday, some additional showers and thunderstorms can occur in parts of the Northeast on Saturday.
On Sunday, July 4th, we see some thunderstorms in the upper Ohio Valley and lingering rain in eastern Maine. The rest of the region looks to be rain-free.
By the middle of the day Monday, the rain from the Ohio Valley looks like it has shifted east-northeastward to eastern and southern New York.
Here are sample forecasts for some East Coast shore points as well as for a place I had never heard of before: South Pole, Illinois.
HAVE A SAFE AND HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND!
