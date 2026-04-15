New Zealand family finds message in a bottle from 2002

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A New Zealand family visiting Ocean Beach in Tairua found a message in a bottle dating from 2002. (Photo Credit: Uwe Paesler/EPA)

April 13 (UPI) -- A New Zealand family is trying to find the author of a message in a bottle that was apparently written in 2002.

Neisha Rhind, 48, said her 10-year-old son, Kaea, found the barnacle-encrusted Jack Daniels bottle while the family was checking the ocean conditions at Ocean Beach in Tairua.

"He was just kind of exploring at what had been washed up in the high tide line. So he thought it was a concrete brick, but then when he picked it up, saw that it was a bottle," Rhind told 1 News.

The bottle contained a message dated Feb. 17, 2002, and authored by a man named Jack and mentions fishing, but water damage caused much of the note to become illegible.

Rhind said she posted photos of the bottle and the note to a local Facebook page, but so far no one has come forward with any information about it.