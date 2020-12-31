Nearly a dozen missing and a thousand evacuated after mudslide
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 31, 2020 7:14 AM EST
A large mudslide struck Gjerdrum, Norway, early on Wednesday morning amid persistent rainy and snowy conditions. Gjerdrum is located approximately 15 miles (25 km) to the northeast of Oslo, the nation's capital.
The BBC reported on Thursday morning that 10 people are unaccounted for and around 1,000 residents have been evacuated.
Persistent wet and snowy weather has been experienced in Oslo during the month of December. While the city typically averages about 71 mm (2.80 inches) of precipitation during an average December, some locations around the city have received around 150 mm (6 inches) of rain this month.
Most recently, nearly continuous rain and snow have been reported at Oslo’s international airport for the last 96 hours. Total precipitation has reached 65.0 mm (2.56 inches) since Saturday.
“Due to the wet conditions so far this month, along with the recent persistent rain and snow, it is possible the ground became overly saturated and contributed to the landslide,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
As of Thursday morning, the ground at the landslide site was not settled and officials warned that more houses could collapse. An estimated 30 homes have already fallen into the slide.
“Continued damp and snowy weather is expected through Friday night across the area,” stated Roys. He added, “Temperatures are expected to be around zero C (32 F) during he days and fall to near minus 3 C (27 F) at night.”
While precipitation is not expected to be as heavy as in recent days, persistent light rain and snow could make search and rescue efforts more difficult and dangerous. Low cloud cover and fog could also limit aerial search efforts.
In addition to challenges posed by the weather, officials are urging residents not to set off fireworks as part of New Year's celebrations as they could hamper search efforts.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Nearly a dozen missing and a thousand evacuated after mudslide
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 31, 2020 7:14 AM EST
A large mudslide struck Gjerdrum, Norway, early on Wednesday morning amid persistent rainy and snowy conditions. Gjerdrum is located approximately 15 miles (25 km) to the northeast of Oslo, the nation's capital.
The BBC reported on Thursday morning that 10 people are unaccounted for and around 1,000 residents have been evacuated.
Persistent wet and snowy weather has been experienced in Oslo during the month of December. While the city typically averages about 71 mm (2.80 inches) of precipitation during an average December, some locations around the city have received around 150 mm (6 inches) of rain this month.
Most recently, nearly continuous rain and snow have been reported at Oslo’s international airport for the last 96 hours. Total precipitation has reached 65.0 mm (2.56 inches) since Saturday.
“Due to the wet conditions so far this month, along with the recent persistent rain and snow, it is possible the ground became overly saturated and contributed to the landslide,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Related:
As of Thursday morning, the ground at the landslide site was not settled and officials warned that more houses could collapse. An estimated 30 homes have already fallen into the slide.
“Continued damp and snowy weather is expected through Friday night across the area,” stated Roys. He added, “Temperatures are expected to be around zero C (32 F) during he days and fall to near minus 3 C (27 F) at night.”
While precipitation is not expected to be as heavy as in recent days, persistent light rain and snow could make search and rescue efforts more difficult and dangerous. Low cloud cover and fog could also limit aerial search efforts.
In addition to challenges posed by the weather, officials are urging residents not to set off fireworks as part of New Year's celebrations as they could hamper search efforts.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo