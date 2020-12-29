Nearly 2 dozen missing and hundreds more evacuated after mudslide
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 30, 2020 8:36 AM EST
A large mudslide struck Gjerdrum, Norway, early on Wednesday morning amid persistent rainy and snowy conditions. Gjerdrum is located approximately 15 miles (25 km) to the northeast of Oslo, the nation's capital.
Local media reported that 21 people are unaccounted for and an additional 500 have been evacuated.
Persistent wet and snowy weather has been experienced in Oslo during the month of December. While the city typically averages about 71 mm (2.80 inches) of precipitation during an average December, it has received 232 mm (9.11 inches) so far this month, over three times the city's normal precipitation.
Most recently, nearly continuous rain and snow have been reported at Oslo’s international airport for the last 72 hours. Total precipitation has reached 38.2 mm (1.50 inches).
“Due to the wet conditions so far this month, along with the recent persistent rain and snow, it is possible the ground became overly saturated and contributed to the landslide,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
As of midday on Wednesday, the ground at the landslide site was not settled and additional houses were seen collapsing.
“Continued damp and snowy weather is expected through Friday night across the area,” stated Roys. He added, “Temperatures are expected to be around zero C (32 F) during he days and fall to near minus 3 C (27 F) at night.”
While precipitation is not expected to be as heavy as in recent days, persistent light rain and snow could make search and rescue efforts more difficult and dangerous. Low cloud cover and fog could also limit aerial search efforts.
