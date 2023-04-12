Mystery objects in Phoenix sky had many wondering where they were from

The teardrop-shaped balloons that sparked speculation of foreign surveillance or UFO activity over the city have finally been identified.

Many people have wondered what those balloon-looking things are in the sky that they've seen over the last few days. Now, there's an explanation.

(UPI) -- Mysterious teardrop-shaped balloons that sparked speculation of foreign surveillance or UFO activity over Phoenix were identified as weather-monitoring equipment.

Residents of the Phoenix area snapped photos of the balloons floating high in the sky over the city, and some initially speculated they could be Chinese surveillance equipment or UFOs from outer space.

"Happened to be outside sweeping the pool and looked up and saw it," Greg Schultz, who spotted a balloon near Estrella Mountain, told KTVK/KPHO. "It was kind of teardrop-shaped, kind of silver-clear."

The objects have since been identified as three Thunderhead weather balloons operated by company Aerostar.

"I can confirm that Aerostar is currently operating Thunderhead balloon systems in the Phoenix area. These balloons are in the stratosphere, so well above the weather we typically experience at ground level," an Aerostar representative said in a statement provided to KSAZ-TV.