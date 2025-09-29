Mystery crocodile found lurking in Michigan resident's front yard

A 3-foot crocodile was removed from the front yard of a home in Hampton Township, Mich. (Photo Credit: Hampton Township Police Department/Facebook)

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Michigan police were called out to the front yard of a home to wrangle an unusual non-native animal -- a South American crocodile.

The Hampton Township Public Safety Department said officers were dispatched Tuesday to a home where residents reported spotting a suspected alligator in the front yard.

The officers arrived to find the animal was in fact a 3-foot-long crocodile.

The crocodile is now in the care of keepers at the Birch Run Zoo.

"There is no information at this time as to how the croc got out into the wild," the department said on social media.